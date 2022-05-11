Tazzy Tyres director disqualified after companies rack up almost $2m in debt

Former director of Tazzy Tyres Robert John Walker has been disqualified from managing companies for five years following an investigation by the federal corporate watchdog.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission moved to disqualify Mr Walker for his involvement in four failed companies, alleging he engaged in "illegal phoenixing activity".
'Phoenix-ing' in a corporate setting is when a new company continues the business of an existing company that has been liquidated or otherwise abandoned to avoid paying outstanding debts or taxes.
By folding one company and then operating from another perpetrators can dodge hefty financial obligations, essentially rising from the ashes of the old company unscathed - hence the term 'phoenix-ing'.
Mr Walker was a director of four companies between 2014 and 2018 - Tazzy Tyres Wholesale, Tazzy Tyres Accessories, Tazzy Tyres Retail and Tazzy Tyres - during which time ASIC alleged he "transferred the assets of indebted companies to other companies for no consideration".
It should be noted that the collection of Tazzy Tyres companies in question are not connected to separate business Tazzy Tyres & Mechanical, which operates out of Launceston and Devonport.
Similarly, Tazzy Tyres Rosny - which had been associated with Mr Walker - was sold in 2017 and is now operated independently. Shortly after the sale, Tazzy Tyres operations in Sorrell and Kingston ceased trading.
In a press release detailing the decision, ASIC revealed that at the time of the disqualification "the four companies owed unsecured creditors $1,944,418 including $855,121 owed to the Australian Taxation Office".
Mr Walker has been disqualified from managing corporations until 2027 but can seek to review the decision through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
It remains unclear at this point if he intends to seek that review.
This latest disqualification adds to ASIC's work as a member of the Phoenix Taskforce, a group of federal, state and territory government agencies, which aims to identify, disrupt and prosecute illegal phoenixing in Australia.
