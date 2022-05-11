The Examiner
Tazzy Tyres director disqualified after companies rack up almost $2m in debt

Joshua Peach
Joshua Peach
Updated May 11 2022 - 8:14am, first published 5:30am
Former director of Tazzy Tyres Robert John Walker has been disqualified from managing companies for five years following an investigation by the federal corporate watchdog.

