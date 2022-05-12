Key to prosperity is preserving our forests

TASMANIA could easily be a carbon-neutral state, aligned with the Tasmanian Government Climate Action 21 agenda with the right native logging management practices.
This means removing the three Blue Derby Gondwana native forests of Krushka's (CC105A and CC119A) and Atlas (CC120B) from logging and burning plans.
Protecting the carbon-dense forests of this iconic tourism destination area has the immediate impact of stopping the carbon emissions associated with logging and burning Gondwana native forests.
Tasmania's Gondwana remnant eucalypt forests are some of the most carbon-dense forests in the world.
Conserving forests with large stocks of biomass avoids significant carbon emissions to the atmosphere and helps to mitigate against climate change. Key to reducing climate emissions in Tasmania is recognising the tonnage of greenhouse gas pollution released for each hectare of Tasmanian native forests logged, and then incinerated each year in forest ''regeneration'' burns.
Tasmania has invested so much in promoting itself as clean and green, now we need to live up to that vision & safeguard our Gondwana native forests.
Sustainable prosperity will come to Tasmania through preserving its climate-mitigating native forests and natural environments.
I SEE eight people have died of COVID in the past week in Tasmania.
Overall, in Australia about half the total deaths from COVID have happened in the last four months. People are losing loved ones prematurely and this does not seem to be getting any major publicity. I'm quite tired of hearing they were old or they had some other pre-existing condition trundled out all the time; it does not change the fact that they could have lived longer lives if they had not caught COVID.
The lack of compassion expressed by some people is callous and worrying.
THE Greens party wants Australia's motor vehicle fleet replaced by electric vehicles by the year 2050 for us to meet our net zero emissions target. At the end of January 2021 there were more than 20 million vehicles registered.
There were 866 new electric vehicles sold in Australia for the month of April compared to 81,000 ordinary vehicles sold. Before this election, can the Greens tell everyone where all these vehicles are coming from?
IN reply to the letter from Mike Gray (The Examiner, May 9).
How will his ideas help the rental market, by providing disincentives for people to buy property to rent out will reduce the pool of rentals.
By simple supply and demand a smaller pool of rentals means an increase in rent. As already seen many investors have pulled out of rental investments even moving to Airbnb for residential property investments thus reducing the rental pool.
WE all had to learn that the appearance of Scott Morrison in Parliament in the first place wasn't due to divine intervention or a miracle, but to the ruthless and untrue smear of a fellow contestant.
The latest dishonest act is the promise to introduce a Labor initiative, the reduction in the price of medication, which the Coalition had opposed twice in Parliament and wiped all the evidence from Hansard both times, as the brainchild of the Coalition.
We know of the inhumane treatment of the Sri Lankan family and other asylum seekers at immense costs to the taxpayer and about the numerous and expensive rorts happening. Despite all these facts, the myth about better economic management is still peddled.
No one should believe in flippant promises, but look at the disastrous record of this government over nearly a decade. They wrecked our relationship with nearly everybody in the Pacific by not acting on the most vital issue affecting these nations and the rest of the world, which is climate change.
They aren't on speaking terms with China anymore, which is our biggest trading partner. We only have the low unemployment figures in the country because thousands of people were sick every day with COVID and had to be replaced, not because of good government management.
Who wants to be represented by such a government? Most certainly not me.
