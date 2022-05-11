Australian voters need greater ballot transparency

The two major-party candidates contesting the one of the country's most marginal seats will go head-to-head in The Examiner and Launceston Chamber of Commerce's Battle for Bass Debate.
As one of the nation's most volatile electorates, both the Coalition and Labor have focused strong attention on Bass and have promised millions in funding for policies and projects, with more likely to come.
History and Australia's two-party preferred system with the flow of preferences will more likely than not result in either incumbent Liberal MHR Bridget Archer retaining Bass or Labor candidate Ross Hart regaining the seat he narrowly lost in 2019.
However, nine candidates will be on the Bass ballot paper on polling day - Saturday, May 21 - all from a wide variety of backgrounds and varying campaign platforms.
But a con was uncovered by The Examiner profiling all those in the running this week.
One-third of them aren't actively campaigning or don't even reside in Tasmania.
Some are minor party statues designed to attract your vote, which will be eventually passed on to someone else through preference deals with the major parties.
The Animal Justice Party's Alison Baker is a paper candidate and the Liberal Democratic Party's Stephen Humble lives thousands of kilometres away in South Australia, while Bob Salt admitted he is no longer campaigning for the Jacquie Lambie Network because of a preference deal his party did with Ms Archer.
So that leaves six genuine options - United Australia Party's Kyle Squibb, Greens' Cecily Rosol, One Nation's Melanie Davy, independent Dr George Razay and both Ms Archer and Mr Hart.
No one can tell you how to vote. Your vote is important and should reflect your circumstances, vision for the future and beliefs.
However, it is vitally important to research who and why you are voting for a candidate.
Where will your vote go if your candidate isn't elected?
This is important to know because who represents Bass for the next three years is vitally important to the greater prosperity of everyone living here.
Every vote counts and there is no doubt the preferential voting system in Australia needs greater transparency for voters around deals between parties and individuals and to ensure paper candidates and people living outside an electorate can't run.
These kind of shenanigans make a mockery of the system.
The region needs someone who is going to be our voice in the next Parliament, advocate for better health and education outcomes, infrastructure projects, employment opportunities, support for business and working families. Will they commit to the Northern Tasmania Priority Projects Report and City Heart Stage 2?
Tonight's debate will help undecided voters make an informed decision with a lengthy Q&A to canvass a variety of regional and national issues and topics.
What are the biggest issues facing Bass voters at this federal election? What are candidates' plans for our region? How will they achieve these goals?
For those that don't have front-row seats, people can tune in to a live stream via The Examiner's Facebook page.
