South Australian trainer John Hickmott had been keen to run Tasmanian-bred three-year-old Alpine Beau in Saturday's $500,000 South Australian Derby.
However the Alpine Eagle gelding was balloted out and Hickmott had to settle for a consolation prize at Gawler on Wednesday.
Alpine Beau thrashed his rivals by more than three lengths in the Class 1 Plate over 2112m.
"He's a nice horse who has run well in some better races and it's been a bit frustrating that he hasn't won before now," Hickmott said.
"We thought he'd won one day at Murray Bridge but he got beaten a short half head.
"If he had won that race he probably would have been in the Derby on Saturday - we accepted but he didn't get a run.
"We could have run him in another race on Saturday but we thought we'd come here just to let him win one before he goes to the paddock."
Alpine Beau is a half brother to classy Tasmanian sprinter Liffeybeau and was sold for $30,000 at the 2020 Tasmanian Magic Millions Yearling Sale.
He is from Alpine Eagle's first crop which also includes Tasmanian Guineas and Launceston Guineas winner Alpine Wolf.
Tasmanian filly Verbano finished a respectable seventh in the $50,000 3YO Fillies Handicap (1300m) at Sandown on Wednesday.
Apprentice Laura Lafferty had the filly away quickly from an inside draw and she was up with leaders early before easing to race in seventh place.
The field was tightly packed entering the home straight and Verbano didn't really get clear until the 200m.
She ran on solidly between horses to finish just over three lengths from the favourite Blistering who led most of the way.
Verbano won over 1100m at Elwick on April 24 and trainer Scott Brunton had the option of staying home for Sunday's 1400m Autumn Classic.
However he believed the step up to 1400m "might be a bit quick" so he opted for the slightly shorter race in Melbourne.
Jockey Ismail Toker told stewards there was "something amiss" with Turk Warrior after the hot favourite went down to Popeye The Sailor in the $50,000 Autumn Classic at Elwick on Sunday.
However the only thing detected in a post-race veterinary examination was that the gelding had a slow heart-rate recovery.
Trainer Glenn Stevenson had said pre-race that it would be Turk Warrior's last run before a spell and he confirmed that to stewards when questioned.
Toker was fined $300 for breaching the whip rules in that, on two separate occasions, he hit the horse in consecutive strides.
The jockey also fell foul of the whip rules while riding unplaced favourite Geegee Jet By in the $50,000 Sires Produce.
He was suspended for one meeting for using the whip nine times before the 100m and reprimanded for using it in consecutive strides.
Although Toker told stewards that Geegee Jet By didn't handle the track conditions, trainer Stuart Gandy said the horse's performance may have been impacted by the fact the Brighton training track was closed for three days prior to the race due to wet weather
Trainer Gary White offered the same opinion after his last-start winner Share The Gold finished tailed-off last.
Share The Gold had beaten the horse that won the race, Happy Clan, at their previous clash.
Promising sprinter Julius will step up in class but drop sharply in weight when he has his second run after a long spell at Spreyton on Sunday.
The lightly-raced five-year-old was having his first run for 13 months and was a notable drifter in the betting when third to Gee Gee Plane and Lady Joker at the same track 11 days ago.
He was ridden aggressively from the outside gate to lead and bowled along two lengths clear of the field until inside the 100m mark.
However he was swamped late and was beaten half a length.
A step up from benchmark 68 to benchmark 76 grade will see him drop from 58.5kg to 54.5kg for his second-up assignment.
The race is easily the most competitive on the nine-race program with all 10 runners having some claims.
They include two horses that are resuming and have excellent first-up records.
Ethical Dilemma won a $30,000 Open Handicap first-up last campaign beating Deroche, Gee Gee Secondover, Galenus and Liffeybeau while the lightly-raced Ancona has won both his first-up runs and four of eight overall.
A horse that hadn't won a race for 999 days will try to make it two wins in four days in one of Australia's iconic staying races.
Imported stayer Sound Of Cannons won his first race at Newmarket in England in August 2019 and wasn't successful again until he won at Sandown on Wednesday.
Managing owner Terry Henderson said the five-year-old would now back up in the $500,000 Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
The John O'Shea-trained Sound Of Cannons had done all his previous Australian racing in Sydney and hadn't won in 18 starts.
"His best form in England was on left-handed tracks which is why we decided to bring him to Melbourne," Henderson said.
"It was always the plan to back him up on Saturday if he ran well today."
Jamie Kah rode the gelding to an easy 2-1/4 length win in a 2400m benchmark 70 race.
The Andrew Ramsden was formerly the Duke Of Norfolk Stakes and the winner is granted automatic entry to the Melbourne Cup.
However no horse has won both races since What A Nuisance in the mid-1980s.
Tasmanian stayers Andrias and Anzaas ran the quinella in 1981.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
