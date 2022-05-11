Whitebait offences have cost three men a combined $4436.
The Inland Fisheries Service said Jackson Darren Woods, of Latrobe, was sentenced in the Devonport Magistrates Court on May 6 for illegal whitebait fishing in 2019.
The IFS said Woods pleaded guilty to four charges under the Inland Fisheries Act and regulations, and was fined $2000, plus court costs.
Meanwhile, it said Billy Messenger, of Brittons Swamp, pleaded guilty in the Burnie Magistrates Court in December to possessing more than 10 kilograms of whitebait in 2020.
He was fined $544 plus court costs.
Also in the Burnie Court, in November, Smithton man Phillip John Ollington was fined $1892 plus court costs.
Inland Fisheries said he had pleaded guilty to taking more than 2 kilograms of whitebait in 2020.
The IFS said whitebait regulations were in place for a reason.
"The fishery is fragile because of over fishing between the 1940s and 1960s," it said.
"Illegal fishing for whitebait puts the species and recreational fishery at risk."
A whitebait licence cost $33 in 2021-22.
"The run is small, transparent fish migrating from the sea into rivers and streams," the IFS website says.
"Several species are involved in this phenomenon and most are similar in appearance."
The waters where whitebait can legally be taken change each year to help protect stocks.
Waters that could be legally fished last season included the Black, Brid, Don, Duck, Henty, Huon, Inglis, Little Forester, Pieman, Derwent, Forth, Leven, Tamar and Rubicon.
There is a daily catch limit of 2 kilograms and a season catch limit of 10 kilograms.
The fish run between spring and early summer and the season runs from October 1 until November 11.
The IFS urged people who saw illegal fishing or anything suspicious at inland waters to contact it.
