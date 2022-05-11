The number of Tasmanians heading to this year's Commonwealth Games has trebled with the naming of Australia's para-triathlete team.
Newcomer to the sport Erica Burleigh is one of four vision-impaired triathletes selected and will be joined by fellow Hobartian Hayden Armstrong as one of four guides.
Their selections follow Devponport swimmer Jacob Templeton being named in the para-swimming team last week.
Burleigh has made the Australian team just four months after her first triathlon and credits fellow Tasmanian swimmer Ariarne Titmus as her inspiration.
The 39-year-old was just 17 when she was struck down by meningococcal B which left her legally blind after flu-like symptoms led to her plummeting into a coma, on life support and her parents warned she may not survive.
Twenty-two years later, Burleigh said her sporting journey has transformed her life from wanting to become a swimmer to adding cycling and running in a meteoric rise in triathlon.
"I was certainly inspired by Ariarne - what she achieved in Tokyo inspired me to get into it and I wanted to follow her and become a swimmer, never thinking I would become a triathlete," said Burleigh, who has also been supported by 2016 vision-impaired Paralympic gold medallist Katie Kelly.
"Katie has been a huge inspiration, speaking to her has been amazing and she is mentoring me as well. She has so much experience and really knows her stuff and I've learnt so much from her already."
A month after completing her first race in Hobart, Burleigh completed another in Devonport with guide Rosie Nash.
"It was our first proper triathlon together and we finished second in a field of two but I thought 'what an amazing event' meeting all these other people who have all these different disabilities, all with the same drive and motivation that I do.
"Just watching them race was awesome and having that experience and being involved was really cool."
She will be guided in Birmingham by Queenslander Felicity Cradick while 43-year-old Armstrong - who has an impressive triathlon resume - will guide Queensland's 52-year-old triple Paralympian Gerrard Gosens OAM.
After para-triathlon made its Commonwealth Games debut with the wheelchair classification at the Gold Coast in 2018, it is the vision-impaired athletes who have been afforded the opportunity to make their debut in Birmingham.
Visually-impaired triathletes must use a sighted guide of the same gender and nationality throughout the race. The athletes are tethered to the guide during the swim and run, while the guide leads on a tandem bike during the cycle leg.
Triathlon Australia's para-triathlon team lead Kyle Burns said Burleigh and her teammates would relish the chance to be fully integrated at the Games.
"Erica has not been doing triathlon for that long but who has taken it on; someone who has picked it up and she's just done it," he said. "When Katie Kelly retired it left a big hole but in the short space of time Erica has shown that she has the potential."
Australian team Chef de Mission Petria Thomas added: "This is a special day for all the team members, their coaches, their families and supporters, and I know they will be giving it their all and representing Australia proudly in Birmingham."
Hoping to join Burleigh and Armstrong on the triathlon team will be fellow Tasmanian Jake Birtwhistle.
The Launceston 27-year-old finished second behind national teammate Matt Hauser in the first automatic selection race on the Gold Coast in April but is hoping to secure his spot through Saturday's World Triathlon Championship Series race in Yokohama, Japan.
Birtwhistle won individual silver and mixed relay team gold on his Commonwealth Games debut in 2018 - two of 12 medals Australia has won in triathlon at the Games.
Australian Commonwealth Games para-triathlon team: Erica Burleigh (Tas), Felicity Cradick (guide, Qld), Jonathan Goerlach (NSW), David Mainwaring (guide, NSW), Gerrard Gosens (Qld), Hayden Armstrong (guide, Tas), Sam Harding (ACT), Luke Harvey (guide, Qld).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
