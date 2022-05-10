Two die in southern crash

Police and emergency services were last night on the scene of a fatal car crash at Penna, near Sorell, in the state's south.
Tasmania Police confirmed two people had died in the crash, which was reported to have occurred just before 5pm and to have involved three vehicles.
Brinktop Road was expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigated.
The state's road toll now stands at 26. In total, 35 people died on Tasmania's roads in 2021.
