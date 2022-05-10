Social media has been flooded with tributes following the death of a 16-year-old in a single vehicle crash near the Devonport Airport on Monday.
Bailey Seabourne has been remembered as a "cheeky, fun loving, kid who grew up into a kind, young, man".
The Coastal darts community in particular paid tribute on Facebook.
"I don't know what to say. It is tragic to hear of the sad news of Bailey Seabourne's passing in the horrific accident," a post on the Devon Dart League Facebook page read.
"We have all watched you grow from the cheeky, fun loving, kid into the kind, young, man you were.
"You were too good for this world, taken so young #forever16."
The Devonport and District Darts Association also reacted to the news.
"On behalf of DDDA executive and members, it is with great sadness that we pass on our deepest and most sincere condolences to Dwayne, Paula, the Seabourne family and extended families on the loss of their beloved Bailey Seabourne," a Facebook post said.
"Our thoughts and love are with you all at this inconceivable time. Rest in Peace Bailey."
The association also announced that all of its darts fixtures this week would be cancelled due to the "tragic events of the week".
Darts Tasmania also shared a message of support on Facebook.
"On behalf of all executive, life members, and members, we pass on our sincere condolences to Dwayne, Paula, Lauren, Jacinta and Nathan Seabourne and extended families on the sudden loss of Bailey Seabourne who was tragically taken way to soon," the post read.
"Words cannot describe how you would all be feeling as the darting community are sharing your loss.
"Our thoughts are with you all. Forever young. RIP Bailey."
An 18-year-old was taken to hospital with critical injuries following the crash.
Three other teenage passengers in the vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Tasmania Police Inspector John King said that investigations into the crash were ongoing, with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.
"The initial indication is that the vehicle has rolled multiple times down the roadway and come to rest on the road," he said on Monday.
"Twenty-four people have now died on Tasmania's roads compared to 10 last year, which makes for a horrific year for road fatalities."
Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the red dual cab driving before the crash to contact Devonport Police on 6478 4011.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
