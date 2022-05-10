The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Federal election seat of Bass will be tight race to call between Archer and Hart: Herr

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated May 11 2022 - 8:18am, first published May 10 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will win the federal seat of Bass?

A hard-fought battle and a tight contest was played out in the seat of Bass three years ago, when Liberal contender Bridget Archer stole the seat away from Labor's Ross Hart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.