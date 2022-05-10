Landowner demand for water is always increasing, and a commitment from the federal Labor party will go somewhat to whetting the appetite of farmers, more will be needed to ensure water flows to all schemes, according to Tasmanian Irrigation.
TI chief executive Andrew Kneebone said federal Labor's commitment to fund $100 million for tranche three of the program was a welcome investment, but demand was continuing to outstrip supply.
Advertisement
"There is no doubt that Tasmanian farmers understand the value of high-surety irrigation water to underpin increased productivity and profitability on their farms," Mr Kneebone said.
Tasmanian Irrigation received record expressions of interest for irrigation water on the first six tranche three projects.
"For example, the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme reached 13,000 megalitres," Mr Kneebone said.
"However, landowners contractually committed to sufficient water entitlements to underpin a 25,500 megalitre scheme - almost doubling the size of the project."
Demand has also increased for the Don, Tamar and South East Integration projects, as well as the Sassafras Wesley Vale augmentation.
Labor Primary Industries Minister Julie Collins announced the funding, alongside Bass candidate Ross Hart and Senator Helen Polley.
"We want to make sure there's confidence to get these schemes up and running as quickly as possible," she said.
Mr Hart said the business case was making the best use of agricultural land around Tasmania.
"If you get the water to those lands it allows add investment and add productivity and higher value product and that's the business case."
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association acting chief executive Marcus McShane said the TFGA had taken irrigation scheme funding as a priority project into this election.
"It's a really good commitment...it's a really good start," he said.
However, he said the promise the TFGA was seeking was for parties to commit to $670 million over five years. Neither party has committed those funds. Outside of the $100 million from Labor, the Coalition has promised to work with the state government to deliver all phase one projects under tranche three. Those projects include: Tamar, Don, Northern Midlands and the Sassafras-Wesley Vale schemes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.