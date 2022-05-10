Lawyer says victim was high on ice, swinging axe, when bashed

A Smithton man was acting in self defence when he bashed a friend unconscious in their own driveway, a lawyer has claimed.
Heath Joseph Rushworth is on trial in the Supreme Court in Burnie this week charged with assaulting Simon James Casey at his property at Smithton on September 5, 2020.
Advertisement
Mr Casey told the jury one of the last things he remembered before waking up in the gravel was Mr Rushworth arriving at his home and accusing him of "trying to run over" his son.
Mr Casey told the jury he received a broken nose, broken cheekbone and split lip in the assault, and underwent surgery at the Launceston General Hospital.
The jury heard the fact of the violence between the two men was not disputed, but defence lawyer Hannah Goss suggested Mr Casey swung an axe before he was knocked out.
"You came down that driveway with an axe with every intention of using it, didn't you?" Ms Goss asked.
"I can be sure I didn't raise the axe. I didn't get a chance to do nothing," Mr Casey said.
Crown prosecutor Katie Edwards told the jury it was agreed Mr Casey was holding an axe at the relevant time, and the axe in question was produced by a police officer while they gave evidence.
Ms Edwards said Mr Casey had been chopping firewood at his home when Mr Rushworth arrived.
When asked by Ms Goss, Mr Casey also admitted he may have been high on methylamphetamine at the relevant time, but denied that would have made him aggressive.
He was adamant he had not swung the axe at Mr Rushworth but was simply holding it, but also said he had a limited memory of the event.
"Would you accept the drugs you had used that day may have affected your memory?" Ms Goss asked.
"I reckon it would have been the hits to the head that would have affected my memory," Mr Casey said.
He also denied the drugs would have made him aggressive, "especially" because Mr Rushworth was a friend.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.