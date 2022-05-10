Motor vehicle crash at Longford

Emergency services attended the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Illawarra Road at the intersection of Pateena Road at Longford about 3pm today.
Police said the road is partially blocked and no serious injuries have been reported.
Police asked that motorists avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
