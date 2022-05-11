Northern Rangers are in a buoyant mood with the club leading the way in both men's and women's Northern Championships.
Boosted by five multiple scorers led by Luke Eyles with four goals, Peter Savill's men's team have won five straight to sit three points clear with a game in hand and face third-placed Ulverstone at 2.30pm on Saturday.
After single-goal away wins at Riverside (3-2) and Devonport (1-0), Rangers found their feet with comfortable victories over Burnie (4-1), Launceston City (3-0) and Launceston United (5-0). Having played at home just once to date, they now get to enjoy 11 consecutive games in Launceston.
Meanwhile, Stephen Pearce's women have won four and drawn two of their six games but have had Saturday's match against third-placed Ulverstone postponed due to the division's only other unbeaten side's cup commitments.
Rangers also sit third in NC1 (with four wins from five games) and under-18s (three wins from four) and club president Gavin Stone said the NTCA Ground is a happy place to be.
"We had a great atmosphere during pre-season and that helped to attract players back to the club," he said.
"We also have continued to develop our talented young players in our NC1 and 18s, and they are pushing for game time in the senior team. It all adds up to a strong start which we hope to continue throughout the season."
