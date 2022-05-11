Launceston City coach Lino Sciulli used a rare free Saturday to cram in some extra homework.
Despite his side being without a game over the cup weekend, Sciulli could be found at the NTCA Ground watching the Olympia side City were due to take on a week later.
The wily coach was staying coy about what he learned from Warriors' 3-0 win over Northern Rangers which was secured through second-half goals from Roshan Giri, Adam Pickup and Anthony Mamic.
Olympia have just one win from six games - 5-0 over rock-bottom Riverside - losing their other matches 5-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-1 and 5-0 and sit second last on the ladder.
Aside from a 1-1 draw at Clarence, Olympic's aggregate ledger reads 0-24 from five games and coach Robert Murray has an early opportunity to avenge last week's 11-0 thumping to South Hobart in the Lakoseljac Cup.
The Windsor Park outfit has been heavily hit by COVID which accounted for several players, including captain Will Humphrey, last week.
