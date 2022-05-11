The worlds most prestigious mountain film festival is coming back to Australia and will be giving Tasmanians the chance to enter a world of exhilarating exploration.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour presents over two and a half hours of the most enthralling mountain adventure films that aims to have viewers on the edge of your seat.
The event features a curated selection of the best films from Canada's famous nine-day international festival. Around 400 films entered into the annual festival, with award-winning films and audience favourites among the films chosen to travel the globe.
Exit the North Pole showcases the adventures of Brge Ousland ,one of the worlds most experienced polar explorers.
He has been to the North Pole several times, solo and with others.
On this journey he is joined by South African Mike Horn for an 1500km skiing journey across the polar ice cap in temperatures below -30C and mostly travelling in darkness.
Dream Mountain shows the story of Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita, a certified international high mountain guide, an accomplished mountaineer, humanitarian, and a mother.
In the film she reflects on her personal highs and lows and rediscovers for herself just how much the mountains mean to her.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be in Launceston at the Princess Theatre on June 9.
For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
