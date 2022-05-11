Gynaecological cancer nurse pledge by both parties a welcome gesture

SUNDAY, May 8 was World Ovarian Cancer Awareness Day and for Australian women living with a gynaecological cancer, including ovarian cancer, it would be uplifting to know that whichever party forms government after May 21, funding has been pledged to provide more gynaecological cancer nurse support nationwide.
Women with gynaecological cancers have not managed to secure the amount of media attention, care and support afforded our sister breast cancer patients and the reason is very simple. Many do not survive.
Advertisement
Those who have had a voice are tragically no longer here to continue their advocacy and those who are, are concentrating with all their being on just fighting to survive. The five-year survival rate for ovarian cancer is just 48 per cent and that rate has not improved for many years.
Due to their amazing advocacy our "sister" breast cancer patients have achieved hard won support available to them including the breast care nurses of the McGrath Foundation which secured $12,254,382 of federal government support in the last financial reporting period alone.
It is about time we talked about what goes on "down there" and Australian women with gynaecological cancer should be receiving proportionate federal government funding for gynaecological cancer nurses.
THIS Mother's Day, I reflected on my responsibilities as a parent.
Like most, I want my kids to have a safe, secure and healthy future on a thriving, habitable and beautiful planet. I therefore applaud the School Strike 4 Climate ralliers ("Rally goers want people to vote for climate change action now" (The Examiner, April 8).
Our young people, who are understandably most concerned about climate change, may be unable to vote but they are making their voices heard.
Climate Analytics reports the Coalition's 2030 climate targets are consistent with over three degrees of global warming. This is not in the best interests of our young people.
As fellow parent Hannah Sadler rightly said: "We need to be voting for our kids' future and the future of our planet".
I REMAIN convinced that Senator Claire Chandler's move should be supported.
The point of the bill is to provide sports bodies, whether small community groups, or professional teams, with a smooth-running option of involving only biological women and girls, if that is their preference, in the interests of safety and fairness.
The present law stipulates that in order to make this choice, sporting groups must make a formal application to the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, some needing advice to defend their case, with the associated costs in money and time.
With the outcome uncertain, this is a process community sports groups can be reluctant, or even unable, to embark upon. The bill is a reasonable response to assist those in the community who have contacted Senator Chandler with concerns about achieving safety and fairness for their players.
GREAT to learn Bass ALP candidate Ross Hart has successfully obtained $8 million in funding for Tamar Estuary restoration and good on him for doing so (The Examiner, May 7).
However, while there is no doubt ''restoration of wetlands in the North Esk'' will contribute to improving the overall health of the significantly degraded Tamar Estuary, it will take a very long time, possibly decades, before anything beneficial from such a program makes itself obvious.
Ross Hart, and the ALP, should be cautious on relying too much on the TEMT Report as its scientists are advocating the estuary be allowed to ''return to nature'' while hiding away its most obvious defects under boardwalks.
That's not an acceptable solution to most of the community, who is fully aware of what the estuary did, and should, look like.
In the meantime, to ensure the upper reaches of the estuary are accessible for recreational purposes, such as canoeing, rowing and small boat sailing, (never mind the aesthetics) more needs to be done in the immediate future.
Advertisement
This will obviously include an ongoing dredging program, further works in the catchments and, to immediately improve water quality, it is absolutely essential there is increased South Esk water flows through the Cataract Gorge into the estuary's upper reaches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.