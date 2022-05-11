The Examiner
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | May 12, 2021

By Letters to the Editor
May 11 2022 - 8:30pm
Gynaecological cancer nurse pledge by both parties a welcome gesture

WOMEN'S CANCER FUNDING

SUNDAY, May 8 was World Ovarian Cancer Awareness Day and for Australian women living with a gynaecological cancer, including ovarian cancer, it would be uplifting to know that whichever party forms government after May 21, funding has been pledged to provide more gynaecological cancer nurse support nationwide.

