A candidate for the hearts, minds and hip-pockets of the average Tasmanian, Cecily Rosol knows all too well the hardships faced by the electorate.
A foster carer and counsellor by trade, Ms Rosol said she has spend a lot of her working life looking after people who have been trodden on by "the system".
Advertisement
"People come to me thinking there's something wrong with them, but there are so many things that the system could do to make things better."
"I have seen first-hand the impact public policy has on people's lives."
At the federal election on May 21, Ms Rosol said it was time people voted Green, to give the party the balance of power and send a message to Labor and the Coalition.
"The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says we have three years before there is irreversible damage done to global warming levels," she said.
"Our parliamentary cycle is three years, we desperately need to vote in a government who will take action," she said.
Standing as a Greens candidate just made sense to Ms Rosol, who has been an advocate for the environment from a young age.
"I remember 30 years ago when I was in high school cutting out clippings from the newspaper about global warming, and we have actually done the absolute opposite of what we should be doing," she said.
Ms Rosol said the Greens had holistic policies designed to help the average Tasmanian and Australian to succeed in life.
She said in Tasmania the things she was hearing most on the campaign trail was about housing and rental stress, cost of healthcare and the environment.
The Greens have pledged to build one million homes, and Ms Rosol said 19,000 of them would be built in the state. She said they also have plans to have a quarter of those be sold, capped at $300,000 to help people onto the property ladder.
Long-term leases and capping rents will also help take pressure off the rental market.
Ms Rosol said the Greens also would ensure dental and mental health was added to Medicare and ensure education, from childcare and education free for all.
These policies would be funded by increasing tax on billionaires and big corporations.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.