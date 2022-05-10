The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cecily Rosol says standing for the Greens in Bass was a no-brainer

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:49am, first published May 10 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PEOPLE WHO CARE: Greens Bass candidate Cecily Rosol says its time for change on climate change, housing and healthcare, and the Greens can deliver. Picture: file

A candidate for the hearts, minds and hip-pockets of the average Tasmanian, Cecily Rosol knows all too well the hardships faced by the electorate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.