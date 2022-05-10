The Examiner
The Real Estate Institute of Tasmania releases its first quarterly report for 2022

May 10 2022 - 5:30am
House sales drop over March quarter, median price up

The Real Estate Institute of Tasmania has reported a drop in house sales for the first three months of 2022 and little change in the state's median house price.

