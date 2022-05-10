Tasmania's beloved winter event, Festival of Voices, will be spreading the joy of singing to the state's north this year.
Previously, the Festival has predominantly been southern-based but this is all set to change this year, with Launceston hosting four different events at iconic venues across the city.
Festival of Voices Marketing and Partnerships Manager, Jen Murnaghan, said the decision to return to regional locations was a "no brainer" both for the Festival's benefit as well as increasing visitation to all areas of the state.
"We are thrilled to be bringing the Festival back to Launceston, given our main goal is to spread the joy music and singing across the whole state," Ms Murnaghan said.
"What really sets our Festival apart is its participatory culture, and we urge people of all ages and abilities to warm up their vocal cords, sing along and enjoy the transformative power of music this winter."
Festival Ambassador John O'Hara said that singing is a community based activity and the aim of the festival is centred on community connection and joining as one.
"It's so simple but effective and singing has an incredible impact on people. There is a chemical change when we sing and everyone can sing, even those who think they can't. Everyone can join in, it doesn't matter your skill level."
"No one does a winter festival quite like Tassie."
Events in Launceston will be held at locations including the Tramsheds, Country Club Casino, Josef Chromy Winery and St John's Church.
The Festival of Voices will be on from 1 -10 July and tickets are available via the festival website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
