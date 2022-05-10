Riverside wicket-keeper Emma Manix-Geeves was among the big winners as the Tasmanian Tigers took the first step in defending their maiden Women's National Cricket League title.
The team has announced the group of players who will be contracted to their female program for the 2022-23 season.
A year after controversially losing her state contract, Manix-Geeves has cemented a stunning campaign by landing a two-year deal.
The 21-year-old, who joined the contract list when veteran Emma Thompson took a year's maternity leave, enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 season which saw her finish as the tournament's fifth-highest run-scorer, totalling 300 at an average of 42.85, which she topped off with a maiden, unbeaten hundred in the final.
Thompson will return to the squad, making her the first player to use the Australian cricket maternity policy.
Five new and/or returning faces will don the Tigers colours next season, headlined by NSW batter Rachel Trenaman after the 21-year-old made an impressive six-month recovery from an ACL injury.
North Hobart swing bowler Clare Scott, 20, also earned a contract off the back of solid form in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League. With the Tigers losing the services of Nicola Carey, Heather Graham and Belinda Vakarewa for the latter stages of the season, Scott played four matches, taking two wickets on debut.
Teenage pace bowlers Callie Wilson and Julia Cavanough round out the attack.
Players whose contracts were not renewed were Corinne Hall (retired), Chloe Abel, Rachel Priest, Emily Smith and Vakarewa.
Tigers head coach Salliann Beams said she was pleased with the way the list had come together.
"It's always so hard when you only have 14 contracts to give out when you know how much talent there is out there, so although we had to make some tough decisions, I'm really happy with how things are shaping up for next season," Beams said.
"I think we have a really good combination of youth and experience. Some of the names on our list are well known in our sport, so we know they can perform, but what's invaluable with that is the experience and knowledge they can pass on to the younger players.
"As we've seen in recent years with the likes of Emma Manix-Geeves and Clare Scott, you don't have to have a contract to represent the Tigers and have success, and so I can't wait to get the season underway and start working with not only these 15 players but all of the players in our pathway program as well, to continue to build our program."
The full female Tigers list for the 2021-22 season is: Nicola Carey (Cricket-Australia contracted), Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Thompson, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson
