Circular economy needs to be a priority for the next federal government

What's happening with the circular economy in the federal election campaign?
Many of us are wading through the detritus of the election campaign to find those promises which might be implemented by a future government.
What we have learnt so far is that the circular economy and the waste resource and recovery sector are not high on the agenda.
But industry groups and many individuals do want to lift government performance on these issues and have drawn up wishlists for future government action. Happily, there is some bipartisanship on these issues.
Overall the Prime Minister has elevated the waste issue during his time in office.
He has been comfortable talking about recycling and plastic waste and generous with federal grant funding to the states for pilot projects. He appointed the first federal Waste Management Minister - a far cry from the inertia of previous federal leaders who have been content for state and local government and the private sector to do the heavy lifting on waste management, recycling, resource recovery, product stewardship and sustainable product design. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer is promising more recycling as a way of delivering a cleaner environment to voters. Her main rival, Labor candidate Ross Hart, has promised $6 million to Waverley Woollen Mills to transform the historic mill into a state of the art facility for sustainable wool recycling. In recent years Waverley has been spinning a tidy little earner from previously discarded wool offcuts into distinctive and highly sought after blankets.
COVID-19 has made us acutely aware of supply chain disruptions and overreliance on overseas imports. Not surprisingly many federal candidates are talking about growing local manufacturing opportunities to ensure we don't have the same problems in another global crisis. Labor is talking about circular economy initiatives in its promise for a National Reconstruction Fund.
The Greens want a circular economy "to create jobs and clean up Australia".
Meanwhile, industry leaders want a national cross-portfolio circular economy strategy which delivers economies of scale, uniform product standards and clear and consistent information to households and businesses beyond the waste sector.
They are concerned about competing priorities and differing pace of circular economy implementation by state governments.
Australia's major waste industry lobby group WMRR has asked major parties to commit to five policy priorities in their sector: carbon abatement, mandated extended producer responsibility, whole of government circular economic planning, sustainable design and sustainable procurement.
They also want $200 million annually over the next five years to develop infrastructure for reprocessing recyclables onshore (rather than exporting to Asia) and to create Remade in Australia products with all the job and market opportunities which will go with local manufacturing. All major parties (and many independent candidates) have a commitment to growing a circular economy.
The Coalition has invested directly in waste resource recovery, but has refused to mandate compulsory targets for cutting waste streams on the increase (such as plastic packaging). Pete Shmigel, a former Liberal staffer now commentator, predicts Labor will strengthen the Coalition's initiatives in the circular economy sector by introducing compulsion into the mix - mandatory measures for design, labelling, tenders and product stewardship.
Labor Shadow Assistant Environment Minister Josh Wilson has been very insightful on transitioning to circular economy.
Highly critical of the hands-off approach by the government he has promised "comprehensive, coordinated, harmonised, and strategic" policy leadership to move Australia to a circular economy. Every state government has integrated circular economy principles and commitment into their waste minimisation policies. Many councils have endorsed and activated circular economy precepts in their waste management approaches.
It saves them money because they utilise available second life resources. The Tasmanian Parliament has committed to the preparation of a waste strategy which will be underpinned by circular economy principles.
What is needed now is national leadership which brings together these state and local policies and works with industry and the community to tighten the targets for reducing problem wastes such as plastics, packaging, e-waste, tyres and construction materials and continues to fund opportunities for the effective reuse of these resources.
