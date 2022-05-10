ROC's tend to be at their best when there is a common enemy and can be opportunistic as well strategic, but they are simple to understand and manage as they just focus on collective interests. The staff and boards of our regional bodies have produced numerous important insights about our regions and possible futures, but there are broader forces at work. Both the state and federal governments have had an on-off relationship with our regional bodies. For example, they were left out of the then Premier's Economic and Social Recovery Advisory Council despite many of the COVID issues being regional.