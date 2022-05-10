One of the sleepers in this election has been the lack of pure regional initiatives being promulgated by any of the parties or independents. Most all promises have either been about very specific projects, specific groups of people or broad issues - such as cost of living and economic management.
Whilst many of the promises will benefit one or more of the three regions none are regional promises as such. A regional promise for example could be to grow the population of Northern Tasmania by 10,000 by 2030 by doing X, or increase the number of skilled jobs in Northern Tasmania by doing Y.
Advertisement
These sorts of promises were common in the past, but not at this election.
It spells trouble in the long term for our three regional bodies - Northern Tasmania Development Corporation, the Cradle Coast Authority and the Southern Tasmanian Councils Association - and it's a global pattern caused by four trends.
For the public, all this means that independent regional governance bodies are increasingly opaque entities and have not fired the imagination of the community - which reduces their mandate and influence in policy processes. What is likely to happen next?
One of the national and global trends is to either subsume regional bodies back into the fold of councils or embed them in economic development agencies of state governments. In Tasmania, the latter is most unlikely, but the former will no doubt be on the cards.
The probability is made even higher by the perpetual challenge of trying to keep all the regional councils in the tent to contribute.
In Northern Tasmania, Dorset has pulled out and others keep murmuring about withdrawing. The most common model now in play is one where the councils create a network of mayors and general managers and focus their regional effort around a small number of risks and opportunities.
A common model is called a ROC - regional organisation of councils - and has the benefit of being a network that can quickly mobilise around a threat or an opportunity, but run on the smell of an oily rag. The focus goes back on the mayors who are usually well known, well connected and when they can actually agree on something - collectively influential.
ROC's tend to be at their best when there is a common enemy and can be opportunistic as well strategic, but they are simple to understand and manage as they just focus on collective interests. The staff and boards of our regional bodies have produced numerous important insights about our regions and possible futures, but there are broader forces at work. Both the state and federal governments have had an on-off relationship with our regional bodies. For example, they were left out of the then Premier's Economic and Social Recovery Advisory Council despite many of the COVID issues being regional.
So, as a former Northern director I believe in regional development, but the writing is on the wall for all three existing regional bodies. It's most likely back to the future with a simpler and more grounded approach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.