Invermay man arrested after evading police

By Luke Miller
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:49am, first published 6:47am
Motorcyclist arrested after incident with child on board

Police have charged a 32-year-old man from Invermay following a motorcycle incident involving a small child in Newnham on May 3.

