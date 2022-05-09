Motorcyclist arrested after incident with child on board

Police have charged a 32-year-old man from Invermay following a motorcycle incident involving a small child in Newnham on May 3.
Last week police released a photo that they alleged showed the man riding an unregistered trail bike, with a young child on board.
Launceston officers attempted to intercept the motorcycle on Mallard Place, Newnham, shortly before noon on May 3, but the rider failed to stop and evaded at high speed towards Mowbray.
With assistance from the public, police identified the man and he was arrested and charged with reckless driving and evading police.
He was bailed to reappear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 21.
Police have seized the motorcycle and are engaging with other government agencies regarding the child safety aspects of this incident.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
