They will be combatants on the field when the Tasmanian State League resumes this weekend but North Launceston have some sympathy for the plight of Glenorchy.
The Magpies are winless after six games in the seniors with a percentage of 24 and an average losing margin of 84 points with three games featuring a losing margin of over 100 points.
Glenorchy had to forfeit a development league game in round six due to the lack of player availability as a result of injury, COVID-19 and other factors.
The Clarence Football Club was awarded four premiership points and the average weekly percentage of winning teams from round six in the development league as a result.
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer spared some sympathy for the plight of the Magpies after the historic club endured a tough start to the Tasmanian State League campaign.
"Obviously they've lost a little bit of experience and we've played them in a couple of grand finals so [they're] a greatly respected football club and just hope they can turn it around," he said.
"The focus is still on ourselves and what we're trying to do, we'll come to training and do a review and work on some things."
The Bombers coach will have to go back to the drawing board ahead of the match-up with the club set to lose players due to Tasmania Devils duty.
The Devils are back in action in the NAB League against the Western Jets on Sunday, May 15 at UTAS Stadium. Several Bombers, including Seth Campbell, Brandon Leary and Lachie Cowan have been regular contributors for the Devils and are set to don the state colours again.
"We're happy for them, they're playing on the national stage where they should be playing and we wish them all the best," Cox-Goodyer said.
"When they're available for us it's pretty handy so it's about us just getting in a position at the end of the year when everyone is available that we can make a pretty strong tilt at it."
The Bombers play Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium on May 14 with the TSL fixture getting underway at 1pm.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
