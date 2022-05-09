After consecutive COVID-forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival is confident it will be a case of third time's a charm in 2022.
Launched on Monday, the boutique festival is set to finally return to Tasmania's northern midlands this October, bringing with it a welcome boost to the state's arts and tourism sectors.
This year's festival is designed with two consecutive programs - meaning even more patrons will be able enjoy world class chamber music in the region's historic venues, while maintaining safe distancing.
Venues including Westbury Town Hall, Longford's Christ Church and Westbury's Holy Trinity Church will be used as music spaces to entertain audiences.
The two, three day programs will see performances by the world-renowned Goldner String Quartet, acclaimed percussionist Claire Edwardes, the duo of Erin Helyard and David Greco, harpist and broadcaster Genevieve Lang and one of Australia's most revered classical musicians, Piers Lane.
Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival director Allanah Dopson said it was exciting to be able to bring such a diverse and talented line-up of musicians to Tasmania after an extremely challenging period for performing arts festivals.
"When we made the difficult decision to call 2020's festival off, we vowed to return more special than ever in 2021. After not being able to do that, we've doubled down for 2022," Ms Dopson said.
"The magic of the festival lies in intimate performances held in stunning, character filled venues. Social distancing remains very important and as a consequence, each venue can only take a limited number of patrons.
"Because of this, we have decided to run back-to-back festivals with 150 festival passes available to each festival to ensure the intimacy of performances is not compromised."
Ms Dopson said the festival would once again draw visitors to the area, as it has done previous years.
"We're delighted to be able to help fill the void left by the absence of music and experiences of this type in Tasmania for artists, patrons and tourism operators alike with a program filled with some of the nation's best artists.
"We're also excited to bring the festival to Westbury for the very first time, showcasing more of the beauty of northern Tasmania with its stunning historic venues, renowned food and wine and picturesque rolling countryside, all tied together with world class chamber music."
The Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival will run from October 19 to 21 and 21 to 23, with events held in Longford, Westbury and Evandale.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
