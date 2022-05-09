The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival returns to delight of state music lovers

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FESTIVAL: TSO harpist Meriel Owen, Attorney-General and Minister for the Arts Elise Archer, and Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival Director Allanah Dopson. Picture: Supplied

After consecutive COVID-forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival is confident it will be a case of third time's a charm in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.