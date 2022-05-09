The Launceston Competitions is back at the Princess Theatre for another year as young performers brought their talents to the stage.
The annual eisteddfod, which kicked off last Saturday, celebrates its 120th year with school students from across the region competing across a range of stage practices.
Performer and primary school student Lydia Hayes spent Monday morning competing in four different categories, something she had been preparing for all year.
"I love how it's a very encouraging environment, and how everyone gets to express themselves," she said.
Miss Hayes has competed for the last three years in the competition, which has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever through its tight knit community of workers, volunteers and parents.
Mel Hayes, Lydia's mum, said that it wasn't just a wonderful opportunity for students to express themselves, but also provided a platform to showcase the hard work of drama clubs, schools, and teachers.
"Launceston has a very big performing arts community," she said.
The eisteddfod is one of the countries longest running competitions, and features dance, mime, monologues, theater, as well as solo and team events across the Princess Theater and Earl Arts Center running through until July.
The competition has only been cancelled twice in its 120 year existence, once in 1935, and again in 2020 as the pandemic shuttered the theater doors across the globe.
But Launceston Competition secretary Margaret East OAM said that some of the regulations that they were forced to put in place last year have worked so well that they have decided to adopt them for future competitions.
"The children used to marshalled out [into the foyer] and put in number order, and then they used to go in and perform one at a time,"
"Now, we can't have a lot of people in the foyer so we put them on chairs in the theater. So now they're able to see the other kids they're competing against and enjoy the program rather than being out here by themselves," Ms East said.
"It's changed for the better".
Competition president Jules Colman also noted some positive changes from the pandemic.
Ms Colman said that with change room capacities making outfit changes impossible, students were now required to wear either their school uniforms or theater blacks, something that she believes has evened the playing field for students who may not be able to afford costumes and makeup.
