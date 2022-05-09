Tasmanian new vehicle sales have fallen, and the issue appears to be supply rather than demand.
The state had 1466 sales of new vehicles in April, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' latest VFACTS report.
That was 126 (7.9 per cent) fewer than in April 2021.
Year to date sales of 6263 were up by 7.3 per cent, making Tasmania the only state or territory to have grown sales on that measure.
National sales were down by 3.5 per cent year to date, and by 12.2 per cent comparing April with April 2021.
Chamber chief executive Tony Weber said the April drop was because of global issues affecting production and shipping.
"We know this is not a reflection on the demand for new vehicles in the marketplace," he said.
"This is a reflection on the global automotive industry's ability to supply vehicles to not only the Australian market, but all markets throughout the world.
"Automotive manufacturers continue to suffer from a shortage of microprocessor units which is impacting their ability to ramp up production to pre-pandemic levels.
"COVID-19 continues to impact manufacturing and supply, particularly where factories have been forced to close and shipping operations are yet to fully recover.
"This is being reflected in the extended delivery times for new vehicles."
SUVS accounted for more than half of Tasmania's 1466 new vehicles sales in April, with 738.
Light commercials (410), passenger vehicles (273) and heavy commercials (45) followed.
Toyota led April and year to date sales in Tasmania, moving 308 units during the month and 1321 for the year so far.
The other biggest April sellers were:
MG continued its strong growth, more than doubling the 66 sales it achieved in April last year.
