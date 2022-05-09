Advertisement
The Tasmanian Jockeys Association wants to know why chief thoroughbred steward Ross Neal has not been in charge of a thoroughbred meeting for the past three months.
Although he sometimes sits on the stewards' panel, Neal has not chaired a meeting since Hobart Cup day on February 13.
Instead, he has been chairing most harness meetings in the place of chief trot steward Steve Shinn who has been absent since mid-February.
TJA general manager Kevin Ring said that Neal's current role with ORI was concerning to his members.
"He was appointed to be the chief thoroughbred steward and the jockeys have great confidence in him to do that job," Ring said.
"They would like ORI to publicly explain why he isn't.
"I have put the question to ORI several times, the latest last week in a email to (general manager) Justin Helmich but they keep putting me off.
"The last reply was that they hope to make a decision (on the stewarding positions) by May 28.
"I think it's long overdue that the industry got some clarification.
"When will Ross Neal return to the position to which he was appointed?"
Steve Shinn's absence from his harness racing position was questioned by Labor's racing spokesman Dean Winter in State Parliament more than two months ago.
No reply has been made public.
Scott Brunton says he took a gamble that didn't quite pay off but he was nonetheless happy with Hela's return to racing at Elwick on Sunday.
Last season's top three-year-old filly resumed from an eight-month break with a half-length second to Blaze Forth in the Open Handicap.
"When I decided to wait for a 1400m race rather than run her over 1200m first-up, I knew it was always going to be a risk," Brunton said.
"But it was a risk I wanted to take.
"Unfortunately, the race didn't pan out the way we wanted but it was a very pleasing effort - she just ran out of gas late."
Brunton said that there was a possibility that Hela could go to Victoria for her next start over 1600m.
"But I'm also tempted to keep her here for another run or two then possibly tip her out," the trainer said.
"I think she will get out to a cups distance over time."
Hela won the 2100m Strutt Stakes last season but didn't press on to the Tasmanian Oaks.
Instead Brunton gave her freshen up before two soft wins in Tasmania and a fading last in the group 1 Australasian Oaks at Morphettville.
Although Hela missed out on Sunday, Brunton still went home with four winners and his partner Tegan Keys claimed the $50,000 Sires Produce with Happy Clan.
"I think Tegan has found herself a good one," the trainer said.
"I expect she'll have a great three-year-old season with him."
The Brunton-trained Verbano, who was scratched from Sunday's Autumn Classic, is an acceptor for a $50,000 three-year-old fillies' race at Sandown on Wednesday.
Apprentice Laura Lafferty has been booked to reduce Verbano's weight to 58kg.
Tasmanian Derby winner The Nephew is well in contention for the $500,000 South Australian Derby at Morphettville on Saturday.
The Patrick Payne-trained gelding is on the sixth line of betting at $18 with tab.com.au.
The Nephew has raced three times since his Elwick success, with his best effort a second to Detonator Jack at Sandown two starts ago.
Detonator Jack is second favourite for the SA Derby at $4.00.
The Nephew is Tasmanian-bred, by Wordsmith from Husson's Kiss, and sold for $40,000 at the local yearling sale.
He was bought by Victorian syndicator Joe O'Neill who has described the horse as "a lovely stayer with a bright future ahead of him."
The Nephew overcame a torrid three-wide run to win the Tasmanian Derby by almost a length from fellow Victorians Ashy Boy and Dodgy One.
Brooklyn Park Stud at Evandale has found a replacement for its ill-fated stallion Ambidexter.
The stud has announced on its Facebook page that it will stand group 1 winner Holler at a fee of $4400.
Holler is by Commands from Shout and won four of his 14 starts and $748,000.
His group 1 win came in the Canterbury Stakes in 2016 when he beat First Seal and Kermadec.
He ran second to Flamberge in the group 1 William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley at his next start.
The now nine-year-old also won the group 2 Australia Stakes and group 3 Red Anchor Stakes, both at Moonee Valley.
In a statement, Brooklyn Park said: "Holler descends from a rich family full of speed including the brilliant Written Tycoon and we believe he will be a wonderful addition to Tasmanian breeding.
"We would like to thank Darley for providing us with the opportunity to stand him."
Ambidexter died in March due to a severe bout of colic.
The $14,000 North Eastern Pacing Cup, called off in January due to forecast thunderstorms and COVID issues with staff, will finally be run at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The meeting will also feature the $12,000 Launceston Mile where Sunday night's winner Sunny Sanz is a likely runner and four heats of the Novice Drivers Series.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
