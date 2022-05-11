Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
This grand modern-provincial home oozes elegance and appeal from every angle.
Here, its many features have been sourced, designed and custom made throughout the world to create a truly unique, opulent, soulful modern home.
This 38 square rendered brick home was completed in 2020 and sits on a 2501m2 block.
Some of its many features include:
Amali Court is a new cul-de-sac which runs off the Gorge end of Cambridge Street. The lovely rural outlook and bushland behind creates a totally relaxed semi-rural feel that can usually only ever be found out in the country.
Outside is an entertainer's paradise and includes an inground watering system and landscaped gardens that pop with year-round colour.
To complete the package, it's only five minutes to the Launceston city centre, and living here will also land you in the catchment zone for some of Launceston's leading schools.
