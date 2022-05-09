Josh Adams has seen basketball through many different lenses in a career which has stretched from the US to Europe and the Apple Isle but he still experiences firsts.
Fresh off scoring 36 points in game two of the grand finals series, the JackJumpers star hailed the Tasmanian crowd as his favourite.
The American would have some considerable benchmarks to compare the Hobart crowd. Adams has graced the 16,000 Sinan Erdem Dome for Anadolu Efes Sports Club in Turkey and Baloncesto Malaga's Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in Spain which seats 11,300.
For all of those, the 28-year-old picked the passionate 4865-strong crowd, which included multiple NBA champion Luc Longley, who attended the JackJumpers' first-ever home grand final match.
"I've played in six different countries across five or six different continents where basketball is life - in Turkey and Spain in front of thousands of more people - but that was the most electric crowd that I've played in front of," he said.
"They've really grown throughout the season ... I thought they were spectacular, second-to-none."
For Adams, Sunday's crowd stands out as one of the best in the league.
"I haven't played anywhere in the NBL with a better fanbase, or a louder arena, despite some arenas having more people in it, these people have been incredible," he said.
However, Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford delivered a parting shot at the Tasmanian supporters describing the semi-finals crowds in Illawarra and Sydney as superior. Buford had been subject to crowd booing after he kicked and broke a sideline screen.
Game three of the finals is on Wednesday in Sydney with the Kings leading 2-0.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
