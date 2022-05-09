The highlight of the tacky but addictive 1980s British TV gameshow Bullseye always came when contestants narrowly missed out on the big prize.
Genial Lancastrian host Jim Bowen would first console the gutted losers, but then joyously reveal a gleaming new car or speedboat with the rather unsympathetic words: "Here's what you would've won."
Advertisement
The strangely addictive scenario sprang to mind this week as Australian basketball - and sport in general - gushed over the fairytale story of the year.
In their inaugural season, the Tasmania JackJumpers not only made the NBL play-offs but beat the league's reigning champions to reach the grand final. An unassuming, home-sick and lovable American coach steered them to the big dance as the entire state rallied behind a unifying entity totally justifying league owner Larry Kestelman's decision, judgment and investment to set-up and then back a Tasmanian franchise.
Basketball participation rocketed across the state, the sport embraced an army of new supporters and the distinctive green and gold JackJumpers merchandise could be seen from the Cat and Fiddle Arcade to Morty's Food Court and the Burnie Plaza.
Gillon McLachlan, here's what you would've won.
Fresh from being named coach of the year, Scott Roth perfectly summed up what had been achieved shortly after perfectly dispatching Melbourne United in the semi-final.
"I think it's hugely important for the league and a great story," he said.
"I think we've impacted Tasmanian basketball for kids to rally around this sport and embrace it.
"It's so impactful, sports are so impactful, it's just a huge moment, I think, for Tasmania in general."
True dat.
Evidence of basketball's rapidly growing popularity in Tasmania was already available. And so was its impact on other sports - particularly football codes - who had opted not to hand the state a place in national leagues.
North Basketball development officer Sam Adams reported participation at junior clinics had increased by more than 60 per cent. "Our numbers are up partially because of the JackJumpers and their success," he told The Examiner.
I think we've impacted Tasmanian basketball for kids to rally around this sport and embrace it ... it's just a huge moment, I think, for Tasmania in general- JackJumpers coach Scott Roth
"Kids are finding a love of the game which is really cool. What they've done has been awesome and you just feel the energy here in Launnie with the kids.
"You're seeing jerseys everywhere. You're seeing a positive vibe from families just to do anything in basketball.
"It helps they're connected to the community and they value who Tasmanians are as people. You can see that because the fans are giving back to the JackJumpers and basketball."
McLachlan and his predecessors in charge at the AFL have had this opportunity for decades, and opted not to take it - a point many of his players were not slow to highlight.
Advertisement
As reported in The Examiner on Monday, Lauderdale's former Brisbane Lion Josh McGuinness said on Twitter: "I have worked in Tasmanian schools for the best part of six years now and I can tell you that there is a hell of a lot more basketballs being bounced than footballs being kicked.
"Since the emergence of the JackJumpers, the take-up and excitement for basketball has gone through the roof and is all the next generation of sports stars in Tasmania talk about.
"This has all been brought upon by these kids having a local professional sports team that connects with them all through community and school engagements."
Another Tasmanian AFL graduate, Mitch Robinson, added: "Massive respect to the NBL for giving Tasmania a licence. Imagine if the AFL had the same respect for Tassie, instead of treating it like a state with no history in the game. So sad."
Advertisement
Almost inevitably, questions arose about what impact the JackJumpers' success might have on Tasmania's hopes of ever joining the AFL.
Tasmanian AFL taskforce member Grant O'Brien said the Carter Report - which was released in August 2021 and unequivocally found that Tasmania should have its own AFL and AFLW sides - had warned that, if these were not introduced, basketball would become the most popular sport by 2028.
"There's a window of opportunity where the AFL must act for the survival of the game as the state's leading code," O'Brien said last week.
"If there is not a change in the AFL scene in Tasmania, the finding in the report, that basketball would be the most popular sport by 2028, will likely become true."
Judging by recent developments, the only doubt in that statement is whether it will take another six years.
When it comes to supporting a heartland state, there's no doubt the AFL has missed the Spirit of Tasmania.
Advertisement
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.