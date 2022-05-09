The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Basketball leading the way as JackJumpers claim Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting shirty: A packed house at Launceston Silverdome gets behind Scott Roth and his JackJumpers in March. Picture: Paul Scambler

The highlight of the tacky but addictive 1980s British TV gameshow Bullseye always came when contestants narrowly missed out on the big prize.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.