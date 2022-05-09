The leaderboard for the player of the year award has shifted once again with another player moving into the top spot alongside Clarence's Colin Garland.
Sam Siggins has joined the former Melbourne Demons star in the top spot after being recognised as the best on the ground in Lauderdale's win against Glenorchy.
The forward's bag of four goals in the Southern Bombers' 81-point win over Glenorchy grabbed him the three votes as part of a Lauderdale clean sweep.
Former Geelong and Brisbane player Allen Christensen continues to turn in performances with three goals and the two votes while Nat Franklin grabbed one vote.
There were only nine goals in the North Launceston and Kingborough game but Nathan Pearce's haul of four goals was not quite enough to secure best on ground status.
Both sides battled the wind and the rain with conditions not all that conducive to high-scoring football. The Bombers' experienced midfielder-forward Pearce kicked three in the last term to seal the win. Jack Avent secured the three votes for his efforts while Jack Tomkinson scored one.
Clarence's win over North Hobart secured the Roos a clean sweep of the player of the round votes. Keegan Wylie's dominant performance took the three votes, James Holmes' three-goal effort took the two votes and Jarrod Harper managed one.
Garland and Siggins share the lead with eight votes overall.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
