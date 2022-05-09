The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: Sam Siggins, Colin Garland share player of the year top spot

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
May 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE VOTES: Nathan Pearce earned votes for his four-goal performance against Kingborough. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The leaderboard for the player of the year award has shifted once again with another player moving into the top spot alongside Clarence's Colin Garland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.