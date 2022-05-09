Unbeaten Launceston have an unassailable lead with one round to play in division one pennant.
Launceston are also unbeaten in division two and with two matches on neutral venues head to the state titles in excellent form.
In division three, Launceston have purred along nicely under captain Greg Sawford and remain unbeaten with one match to play. A slightly more complicated route ensues to the state finals with Launceston to play the winner of the East Coast pennant for the right to represent the North in the state finals.
The handicap divisions are decided with Tam O Shanter (division four), Mowbray (division five) and Scottsdale (division six) successful.
Tam O Shanter pulled off a big win at home against Launceston to top the ladder. Mowbray persevered with a mix of youth and experience after losing their final match captain Jason French will look forward to the challenge of getting his team up for the handicap finals.
In division six, an excellent finish saw Scottsdale top the rankings with an exciting 4/3 win at home over George Town. The match came down to the last pairing and went to the 20th hole, with Phil Knight prevailing for Scottsdale. Riverside were close behind in third place.
The handicap semi-finals see Tam O Shanter get a free pass to the final against Scottsdale or Mowbray who play on May 15.
The state finals, at this stage, see Ulverstone host the semi-finals, North versus South, and Devonport host the final on Sunday, May 29. This applies to divisions one, two and three.
The women's pennant sees division one undecided with one match to play. Launceston host Riverside on May 15 to decide the title. The winner goes to Hobart to play the North-West winner for the right to play the Southern title holder at North West Bay on May 28-29.
Launceston prevailed in division two with a last gasp win over Riverside and, in division three, Launceston also got the chocolates with wins in their last three matches. They will play Scamander River this week at Riverside in the Cons Pearce final to decide the Northern representative in the state finals at North West Bay. Scamander River came through in the last match to pip St Helens for the East Coast trophy.
East Coast men's pennant continues after COVID hiccups. The result may not be known until the round on May 15.
Good golfing to all the pennant teams still in contention, may the results go your way.
Congratulations to Riverside Golf Club who won the April monthly club visionary of the year award from Golf Australia. Riverside are taking a whole-of-club approach to getting women into golf. A golf voucher for the club and entry to the finals, well done!
Unfortunately, taxi golf at Llanherne on Sunday had to be cancelled due to the rain which flooded the course.
Northern veterans golf has finished for the season and goes into recess until September. A wonderful goodwill tournament was held at the pristine Devonport Golf Course in mid May in which 120 players attended.
Good luck to the Tasmanian representatives going to the interstate series this week in Sorrento, Victoria.
Teams of four women and four men will play a round robin to decide winners.
The Tasmanian women are Sarah Johnstone, Mackenzie Wilson, Hallie Meaburn and Jorjah Bailey. The men are Mark Schulze, Joey Bower, Hunter Gillard and Ronan Filgate.
Congratulations to the Northern men and women who recently won the Thyne Trophy and North versus South trophy.
The Thyne Trophy was a close affair and a 4/3 win over North-West sealed the deal.
Well managed by Martin Brown and captained by Greg Longmore, the intrastate win is much cherished.
The Thyne pits South, North, southern country and North-West in a round robin contest.
Mitch Van Noord and Brett Churchill were undefeated in their matches for North.
A crushing first-day win, 5-0, set up the Northern women for a huge 12-3 overall verdict. Comprising North and North-West players, Jenny Hubbard had the privilege of managing the team while Amanda Smith captained the victors. Teamwork certainly made the dreamwork.
Moorina are holding a Drummond day, three-person ambrose, on Sunday May 15. Phone Lyn Mullins on 0438 542413 for further details and entries.
