A massive redevelopment of the Don River Railway could be on track, after a $10 million election promise from the federal Liberal Party.
Together with regional tourism body West By North West, the railway has been seeking just over $17 million to construct a fully immersive and interactive railway museum, a new café, carriage upgrades and a tourist train between Devonport and Penguin.
Railway president Lynn Laycock said while this funding announcement didn't cover the full cost of the project, it would go a significant way to getting everything chugging along.
"It will certainly get us on the main line," she said. "We have the plans to do everything... but it means the board can now sit down and work out the priorities."
Ms Laycock said the first point of action would be improving the existing infrastructure including line repairs and work in the workshop, with the goal of having the work - including getting on the main line - done in two to three years.
"We don't want to waste any time. ...It's very exciting."
Railway general Manager Eamonn Seddon shared Ms Laycock's excitement.
"It's really important the site becomes a good quality, high level experience for local tourists," he said. "The opportunity to deliver something not just for the railway but for the region... is what I find significantly exciting."
Mr Seddon said the railway would continue looking for the additional $7 million needed for the full project, but that the Liberal's election commitment would get them "a long, long way towards that final goal".
Federal member for Braddon Gavin Pearce said the vision behind the project was one the Liberal party were proud to support.
"I know that the next generation will benefit from this," he said. "A lot of work has gone into this.
"It's been here for almost 50 years, and during that time it's become embedded in the local fabric that is the North-West Coast. ...This is a great project from a number of perspectives."
WxNW CEO Tom Wootton said this project would play a key role in enticing visitors to linger longer in the region, with the end product expected to draw in 33,000 visitors to the area and 22,000 overnight stays.
"To see this kind of confidence and investment in what can be an even more iconic visitor attraction for the region is really exciting," he said.
"It's not just for Devonport.
"We're talking about taking it along the beautiful, picturesque North-West Coast and creating an icon that will be significant not just for the region but for Tasmania."
The state government has also previously committed $2 million towards the project.
