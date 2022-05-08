Education union says teachers 'are at breaking point' due to cuts

The state's education union says federal cuts to Tasmanian schools has placed extra pressure on the state government to deliver adequate resourcing for Tasmanian students in this month's state budget.
The Tasmanian division of the Australian Education Union has presented its 18-point budget priority document, Lifting Learning Priorities, ahead of the 2022-23 budget which will be handed down on May 26.
Union state president David Genford said is requests could not be ignored in light of the recent federal budget which had cut $33.7 million in funding for Tasmanian schools over the next three years.
"Teacher shortages and a lack of professional support staff such as school psychologists have added to COVID-19 disruptions and teachers are at breaking point," he said.
It is unacceptable that our students continue to miss out because Scott Morrisons cuts and neglect leave them below the minimum Schooling Resource Standard."
The best thing for our state budget would be a change of federal government to one that is committed to properly funding our schools so every student, no matter their background, gets a quality education.
Mr Genford said the federal government had capped public school funding to 20 per cent of the minimum School Resource Standard, but provided 80 per cent to private schools.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the state welcomed any constructive discussion on needs-based school funding.
He said the 2021-22 state budget provided $8 billion for the education portfolio over the forward estimates.
Mr Jaensch said the 2018 agreement signed between the state and federal governments committed an additional $340 million in funding from the Tasmanian Government until the end of 2027.
"This funding commitment delivers on the state's obligation to progress to funding 75 per cent of the Schools Resourcing Standard for government schools," he said.
"For the 2022 school year, this funding is flowing to targeted areas of need including students with disability and building capacity in schools to support the needs of students with behavioural challenges that are often the result of traumatic experience."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
