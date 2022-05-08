Discrimination fears reignite among state's LGBTIQ+ community following PM's pledge

Tasmania will be the biggest loser should a Liberal government reintroduce its religious discrimination bill, Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome says.
The bill passed the House of Representatives earlier this year, which had been amended to facilitate greater protections for transgender students.
This followed a revolt from five Liberal backbenchers, including Bass MHR Bridget Archer, who joined forces with Labor and the crossbench to water down the bill.
The government then decided not to bring it on for debate in the Senate.
Separate to the legislation, the five backbenchers, Labor and the crossbench forced a repeal to a section of the Sex Discrimination Act that allowed religious schools to discriminate against students on the grounds of both sexuality and gender identity.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the weekend said if the Liberals were re-elected, the religious discrimination bill would be dealt with in Parliament first, followed by changes to the Sex Discrimination Act, rather than have the matters deal with concurrently.
"We will go forward with the [bill] in its own right and I look forward to that getting the support in the parliament," he said.
When asked whether having the bill dealt with first would result in expulsion of students or teachers on the basis of gender identity or sexuality from faith-based schools, Mr Morrison said there was no evidence of this ever having occurred.
Ahead of debate on the religious discrimination bill this year, Tasmanian LGBTIQ-plus advocates expressed concern the proposed federal legislation would override the state's anti-discrimination legislation.
Mr Croome said the bill was a direct attack on the more accepting and inclusive place Tasmania had become.
"The Religious Discrimination Bill took away existing discrimination protections from people with disability, religious minorities, workers, women and LGBTIQ-plus people," he said.
"Tasmania was the biggest loser under the bill because our anti-discrimination laws are the best in Australia. We call on the federal government to follow the example of its Tasmanian counterpart and listen to what the LGBTIQ-plus community actually wants."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
