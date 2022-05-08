Launceston's Tasmanian Netball League neighbours and front-runners warmed up for their upcoming showdown by both completing perfect weekends on their home turf.
Reigning premiers Cavaliers and ladder leaders Northern Hawks followed up comfortable Saturday wins with two more Silverdome successes on Sunday.
The results perfectly set up their clash at the same venue on Friday night.
Hawks won the sides' previous encounter in round five, 58-56 in a Silverdome thriller. As they did last season, both teams have won every other match.
In Sunday's morning fixture, Cavaliers were made to work hard against a dogged Arrows outfit but prevailed 59-49.
Leading 15-13 at the first break, Cavs produced a storming second quarter.
Excellent defensive pressure capitalised on turnovers to extend their lead to 33-24.
The lead stretched to 13 points at the final break before Arrows reduced the arrears in the final term.
The 19-and-under contest proved much more one-sided, Cavaliers cantering to a 78-13 win as Arrows could only must four goals in the middle two terms.
Hawks were totally dominant in the afternoon contest, brushing aside Karana 89-24.
Excellent transitioning through the entire court saw the home side get off to a flyer as Lydia Coote made some fabulous turnovers at wing defence.
Ash Mawer and Courtney Treloar took full advantage to get the scoreboard ticking over and establish a huge 23-4 quarter-time lead.
Danni Pickett entered the fray at goal shooter as Mawer switched to goal attack in a second quarter which also saw Hannah Carr and Lily Case make their opens debuts in wing attack and goal keeper. The changes made no impact on the hosts' momentum as the deficit stretched out to 27 at the main break.
It was extended to 42 at the final change as Kendall Jones returned to the court at goal attack with some impressive long bombs.
With the side producing plenty of turnovers, Tessa Coote applied great pressure at wing defence as Lydia Coote and Steph Walker continued to feed the ball through the centre court.
Karana were restricted to just three goals in a one-sided final term as the home side produced a superb team effort.
Gemma Poke produced multiple intercepts and turnovers at goal keeper to lead the way from the back.
Hawks made multiple changes to the shooters with all combinations proving effective.
Carr returned at wing attack midway through the quarter and produced some good feeds into the circle.
Karana proved too strong in the 19s-and-under match-up, winning 41-28.
The Northern derby will be one of three round-10 fixtures taking place at 8pm on Friday.
Cripps Waratah take on Kingston Blues and Arrows face Karana simultaneously at Hobart Netball and Sports Centre.
Devon have the bye.
