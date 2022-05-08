Advertisement
Few horses can maintain a 50 per cent winning strike-rate but six-year-old pacer Sunny Sanz has done so throughout an injury-interrupted career.
The Kent Rattray-trained gelding broke through for a well-deserved 12th career win at his 24th start in the Discretionary Handicap at Mowbray on Sunday night.
After settling in third place from the standing start, driver Gareth Rattray took Sunny Sanz to the death at the 1500m and headed off leader Be Major Threat at the 400m.
The well-backed $1.90 favourite dashed clear at the top of the straight and, although tiring slightly late, comfortably held out Izaha and Earl Jujon.
Sunny Sanz hadn't won since early December but his recent starts had all been in top company.
He ran third and fourth in the Tasmania Cup series before a second and third in a heat and final of the Easter Cup.
The Sportswriter gelding has overcome plenty of adversity to become one of the state's best horses.
He did a suspensory as a two-year-old and missed more than a year's racing then broke a pedal bone and missed another 18 months.
Izaha ($8.00) ran home gamely to get within 3.5m of Sunny Sanz on the line, with Earl Jujon ($41) coming from second last to be 1.3m away third.
Be Major Threat ($4.20) weakened to be beaten 8.6m while the well-backed Aqua Sancta ($4.40) galloped out then tired to be beaten 60m.
Harness stewards are investigating how Machs Mareta came to contest two races in the past month for which she was ineligible under the handicapping rules.
The Ben Yole-trained mare ran fifth at Mowbray on April 16 and second at the same track on April 24 when she should not have been in the fields.
Stewards have disqualified her from both races and are "investigating the circumstances whereby she gained entry into those races."
The stakemoney will be redistributed accordingly.
The stewards' report into the incidents states that Machs Mareta gained entry into both races by way of mare and concession driver claims that she was not entitled to.
Machs Mareta has raced twice since, winning in Hobart on May 1 and finishing second to Bridwood Bella at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Short-priced favourites Geegee Jet By, Turk Warrior and Hela all went down in the feature races at Elwick on Sunday.
Geegee Jet By ($1.75) sat just off the leaders in the $50,000 Sires Produce but dropped out to finish fifth, 6-1/2 lengths behind $12 chance Happy Clan.
David Pires rode a patient race on the winner, settling last on the rail before improving towards the home turn.
Happy Clan pushed through a gap at the top of the straight and finished a shade too well for Unique Glow ($4.00) and Just A Needs ($16).
The runner-up was responsible for a big effort to go down by only a half length after racing three wide and hitting the front before the home turn.
Happy Clan, trained by Tegan Keys for her father John and Heather Colgrave, was having only his third start and his second since a spell.
He was bred by John Keys out of his former handy racemare Clan McLeod who had seven wins and 23 placings in 66 starts.
Tegan Keys and partner Scott Brunton won five races between them. Brunton scored with Banca Tom, Zade's Stories, Sunset Gun and Amancaya.
Turk Warrior again burned punters in the $50,000 Autumn 3YO Classic, having no answer to the strong finish of lightly-raced gelding Popeye The Sailor.
The Turk was sent out at $1.35 after getting beaten at $1.12 and $1.22 at his two previous starts.
He raced outside the leader Epic Song before hitting the front in the straight but Popeye The Sailor went straight past him on his way to emphatic 2-1/2 length win.
The winner is prepared at Roches Beach by Julie Richards for a family syndicate and was having only his fifth start.
Popeye The Sailor is by AJC Derby winner and Caulfield Cup runner-up Nom du Jeu and, as such, part-owner Gary Richards expects him to be better over further.
"He's probably 12 months away from furnishing into a really nice horse," Richards said after the gelding's maiden win.
Former star filly Hela was far from disgraced in the $30,000 Open Handicap but was first-up for almost eight months and couldn't match a race-fit Blaze Forth.
Blaze Forth, a winner of 15 races and $400,000, had the luxury of carrying only 54kg after the claim for apprentice Chelsea Baker.
Baker capitalised on that advantage by having the veteran up on the pace all the way and he went home under hands-and-heels riding to score by a half length.
Visiting Victorian jockey Dean Holland gave Hela ($2.35) a nice sit behind the leaders and she loomed to win in the straight but Blaze Forth was too strong.
Trainer John Blacker said that nine-year-old Blaze Forth had always been an honest horse despite recently going 15 months without a win.
"He's got to race at the top level all the time and if he doesn't draw well he finds it hard," Blacker said.
"So he's suited in the smaller fields and the 3kg claim has certainly helped him at his past two starts."
Blaze Forth has proved a giant-killer late in his career.
He beat Mystic Journey in the 2021 Ladbrokes Stakes and didn't score again until he upset $1.16 favoruite Galenus at Mowbray on Good Friday.
After heavy rain leading up to the meeting, the Elwick track was a credit to all concerned, starting the day as only a soft 6 before being downgraded to a soft 7 after the first race.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
