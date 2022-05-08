The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Consistent pacer Sunny Sanz breaks through for well deserved win at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 8 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OVERDUE: Sunny Sanz, driven by Gareth Rattray, wins the Discretionary Handicap at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture: Stacey Lear
David Pires rode a patient race to score an upset win on Happy Clan in the Tasmanian Sires Produce.
Blaze Forth proved a giant-killer again when he upset Hela in the Open Handicap at Elwick on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Few horses can maintain a 50 per cent winning strike-rate but six-year-old pacer Sunny Sanz has done so throughout an injury-interrupted career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.