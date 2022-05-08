The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Junction Presents mixes sound and spaces with weekend of events

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOUND SPACE: Emma Anglesey of Junction Presents with folk duo Emily Sheppard and Yyan Ng. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Junction Presents ended their weekend of arts, music and dining with a pairing between motors, music and heritage architecture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.