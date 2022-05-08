Junction Presents ended their weekend of arts, music and dining with a pairing between motors, music and heritage architecture.
Held at the Jackson Ford Showroom event featured a special performance by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and Tasmanian folk duo Yyan and Emily whilst also hosting a tasting from Adams Distillery Signature Series.
Creative producer Emma Anglesey said the space was chosen due to its acoustics.
"The venue has an angular roof that is made out of wood and has a glass surface halfway through the room and what this does is it reflects the instruments in a beautiful and warm way to give people an amazing sonic experience."
Content manager and special project curator with the TSO Robert Gibson said that the location was a magnificent space to perform in.
"We have a string quintet performing and we have put together a program of different sounds," he said.
"We have tangos and some South American music, we have got a wonderful piece from the Appalachian mountains. We have built this whole program around a folk theme."
Chair of Junction Arts Festival Liz Frankham said she was thrilled to be collaborating with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra.
"We have been trying for many years to be able to work with the TSO, but it's always been difficult for them in September, as they are busy when we have our Junction Arts Festival. So the timing worked perfectly for Junction Presents in May," she said.
"The way it's been received by attendees is great, it's the perfect marriage between architecture and sound."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
