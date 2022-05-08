Agfest celebrates four decades since inaugural event

Tasmania's most popular multi-award-winning agricultural field day celebrated 40 years on Saturday night.
Agfest started back in 1983, and four decades later is still going strong as one of the state's iconic events.
When the first Agfest took place at its original Symmons Plains site in May 1983, the two-day event attracted an impressive crowd of 9,000 patrons and 111 exhibitors.
Today, the event has grown to attract more than 60,000 attendees and 700 exhibitors to its current Carrick site prior to the pandemic.
Collectively, Agfest contributes up to $40 million to the Tasmanian economy each year, with hundreds of businesses relying on Agfest trade and networking opportunities to improve their growth and profitability.
Agfest Chairman Caine Evans said he was immensely proud of the event.
"Over 170 people attended last night, including 17 pats chairs," he said.
"We would have been in the paddock yesterday, with patrons going through the gate, if the event wasn't rescheduled, so the celebration was sort of bittersweet."
Primary industries and water minister Jo Palmer said she commended past and present members of Rural Youth Tasmania for their dedication to organising and running the event each year.
"Many of these young Tasmanians have become leaders in agriculture, building on skills gained through their volunteer and development roles," she said.
Agfest will run from August 24 to 27 this year.
