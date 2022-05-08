The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Agfest reaches 40-year milestone

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
May 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agfest celebrates four decades since inaugural event

Tasmania's most popular multi-award-winning agricultural field day celebrated 40 years on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.