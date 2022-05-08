Tasmania records another COVID-19-related death as cases drop

Another Tasmanian has died with COVID-19, at a residential aged care facility in the south.
The man was in his eighties.
It comes as Tasmania recorded 733 new cases overnight, nearly 200 fewer than were reported on Saturday.
The current number of active cases is sitting at 6090.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed 43 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, and of these 13 are being treated specifically for Coronavirus. One person is in the Intensive Care Unit.
Mr Rockliff expressed his condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the man who died, and continued to advocate for eligible Tasmanians to get their vaccine booster doses.
"Those people most at risk from COVID-19 are now also eligible to receive a "winter dose" or second booster," he said.
"This includes those 65 years and over, residents of aged care and disability facilities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 50 and over, and people who are severely immunocompromised."
Flu shots are also available.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, covering Tasmania's North-West regions.
