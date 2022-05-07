The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL1: Mariah Payne, Keely Froling lead Tornadoes past Kilsyth Cobras

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
May 7 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSSESSION: Launceston Tornadoes' Micah Simpson looks for a teammate against Kilsyth. Picture: Josh Partridge

The Launceston Tornadoes were perfect in pink and continued their fearsome start to the season and their unbeaten record by accounting for Kilsyth Cobras 85-67.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.