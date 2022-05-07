The Launceston Tornadoes were perfect in pink and continued their fearsome start to the season and their unbeaten record by accounting for Kilsyth Cobras 85-67.
The Victorians had a quick turnaround for the Saturday night fixture at Elphin Sports Centre after the visitors triumphed over the Hobart Chargers on Friday night to kickstart their Tasmanian travels.
But they showed no signs of tiredness as they matched the pressure of the Tornadoes in the opening stanza and the sides were all square at the break with 18 apiece.
The Cobras' key star Lauren Scherf (29 points, 10 rebounds), who plies her trade with the Perth Lynx in the WNBL, was a threat in attack and off the glass for the Victorians with the 26-year-old locked in an interesting battle with Kelsey Griffin (21 points, 10 rebounds) at times throughout the match.
Off the back of Scherf, Abigail Curtin and Briahna Watman, the Cobras went close to matching the Tornadoes' towering two of Griffin and Keely Froling (28 points, 12 rebounds) off the glass which had been a key focal point of the Launceston side in the campaign so far.
The Tornadoes flexed their muscles in the second term to establish a comfortable lead at the main break on the back of a 25-16 quarter.
Coach Sarah Veale had revealed midweek that there was a bit of the Tasmania JackJumpers' DNA in how the Tornadoes approach their defence after a masterclass from Scott Roth. The JackJumpers' front-court press worked seamlessly for Launceston as the Cobras turned the ball over (17 times) to allow the home side points on the break.
Kilsyth packed the paint in the third term as the Tornadoes initially struggled to find points close to the basket with Froling and Griffin forced into making contested, driving lay-ups.
With a lot of the focus in close, it allowed arguably the Tornadoes' best shooter on their roster Mariah Payne to cut loose from beyond the arc.
The former Minot State University Beavers guard was at her best from long-range as she rocketed from five points at the main break to finish with 25 points from the game.
Payne's ability to hit spot-up threes as well as be a force on the offensive boards ensured the Tornadoes held the Cobras at bay in the third term before a 24-17 final term secured the result.
The victory leaves the Tornadoes alongside the Mount Gambier Pioneers as the only undefeated sides in the NBL1 South.
The Tornadoes will travel away from Launceston for the first time with a game against Dandenong on May 14.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
