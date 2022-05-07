The Examiner
Tasmanian upper house member Tania Rattray on the way to return for a third term in the Legislative Council

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 7 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:47am
Tania Rattray

McIntyre independent MLC Tania Rattray is set to be returned to the Legislative Council for a fourth term after obtaining 60 per cent of the primary vote in the first hour of counting on Saturday night.

