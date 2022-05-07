McIntyre independent MLC Tania Rattray is set to be returned to the Legislative Council for a fourth term after obtaining 60 per cent of the primary vote in the first hour of counting on Saturday night.
Tania Rattray had three times the amount of votes as her closest contender, independent candidate David Downie, when the first 12 booths in the electorate were counted.
From there the gap between the pair's primary votes widened to about 40 per cent as more booths came in.
Based in the North-East, Ms Rattray did particularly well at the North-East and East Coast polling places as well as booths in the Meader Valley.
Those booths were made part of the new electorate of McIntyre when electoral boundaries were changed in 2017.
Ms Rattray entered the Legislative Council in the former division of Apsley in 2004, topping the list of 10 contenders for the open seat.
She was re-elected unopposed in 2010 and again in 2016, winning more than half of the primary vote.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
