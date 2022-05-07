The Cavaliers have delivered one of their best defensive displays of the season as the reigning premiers accounted for Cripps 57-33.
The Cavs marked their return to the Silverdome in style as they turned the screws in the second half to outscore the visitors 24-11 across the two terms.
Advertisement
While Claire Oakley and Hayley McDougall were the key scorers in the Cavaliers' attacking rotation during that time, it was at the defensive end where the Launceston side starred.
Their defensive unit, headlined by Shannae Heazlewood, proved a difficult hurdle for Cripps to navigate such was their pressure on the feed into the circle.
The defensive rotation made Cripps pay for their missed shots as they ripped away the rebound and sent it up court with speed in transition.
The showcase quarter was the final term when it seemed to click across the court for the reigning premiers as they only allowed two points while stretching 13 goals of their own.
The aforementioned attacking rotation, with McDougall and Oakley acting as the focal points at different points, showed cohesion with Shelby Miller's feeds into circle a particular highlight when the captain was stationed at wing attack.
The Hawks maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable victory over Kingston with the final scoreboard reading 67-43 as they returned to the Silverdome.
There were stars across the court for the ladder-leaders as they raced to a double-digit lead at the first break and never looked back to lead at every change.
Ash Mawer was in fine shooting form inside the circle and the beneficiary of pressure up the court with Tessa Coote and Gemma Poke in the defensive circle. The pair's pressure on the Kingston attacking rotation resulted in turn-overs was notably in the second term.
The visitors had their best quarter of the match in the third term as they found ways to transition down the court at breakneck speed with cutting feeds into the circle with both teams notching 12 goals apiece. However, normal service resumed in the fourth quarter with Mawer and Kendall Jones in-sync in the attacking third.
Both sides will return to the Silverdome for further TNL action on Sunday with the Hawks hosting Karana and Cavaliers being involved in the early game against Arrows.
The Arrows ran Cavaliers close when they met down south in the season opener with only a strong second half and 11-7 final term securing the points for the Launceston side on that occasion.
Arrows enter the fixture after losing a tough battle against Devon on Saturday with the former being overcome in the second half as the North-West Coast side came away with the points 55-49.
Hawks will have form on their side when they welcome Karana as they enjoyed one of their biggest wins of the season against the visitors when they met in the opening round of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.