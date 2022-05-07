The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TNL: Northern Hawks, Cavaliers score wins in round 8 of Tasmanian Netball League

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 7 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRESSURE: Tessa Coote was one of the Northern Hawks' key performers against Kingston at the Silverdome. Pictures: Craig George

The Cavaliers have delivered one of their best defensive displays of the season as the reigning premiers accounted for Cripps 57-33.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.