Intersection of West Tamar Highway and Bridgenorth Road will be closed between 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated May 7 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:54am
Intersection closed on West Tamar Highway

Tasmania Police have advised that the intersection of West Tamar Highway and Bridgenorth Road will be closed between 3:30pm to 4:30pm today while police undertake duties in the area.

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

