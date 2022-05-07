Arts and crafts of all kinds were on sale today as part of the Mother's Day Niche Market held at the Tramsheds.
Artist and illustrator Christina Graham is based out of her studio in Launceston and creates vibrant, colourful wildlife artworks.
"What I have here today is all my original artwork. There are a few original watercolours, the others are prints and I have a collection of cards. The new thing at the moment are tea towels so I'm trialling that and seeing how it goes," she said.
"A lot of the art is based around Tasmanian flora and fauna, Tasmanian birds and Australian marine animals as well. I'm very much inspired by the local environment. "
Ms Graham said she loves being involved in the Niche Market and sharing her passion with customers.
"I've been involved with the Niche Market for around three years now. It's really amazing thing to be a part of. The organisers are such a great team and it's great to be able to give back to the community as well, with the event supporting St.Giles," she said.
"It's a bit of a mix this year in terms of what is popular. The guinea fowl have been really popular and last year I worked with Danielle and the team at Niche and I made the logo for the aprons with the guinea fowl on them, so that was a lot of fun.
"Everyone seems to connect with Tasmanian animals and flowers, the things they see in everyday life, like waratahs and native birds."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
