Arrest for Howrah murder

A man has been arrested after another man was found dead from knife wounds in a residence at Howrah, located in the southern part of Tasmania.
Detectives from Bellerive CIB charged a 38-year-old Howrah man with murder in relation to Friday afternoon's suspicious death of a 74-year-old man at a residence in Allumba Street, Howrah.
Police and emergency services were called to the residence about 3pm following a report of a sudden death.
Police found the 74-old man deceased with a wound to the chest caused by a knife.
The 38-year-old man and 74-year-old man were known to one another.
The 38-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and was charged on Saturday with one count of murder.
The man appeared before the Hobart Magistrates Court Saturday night.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
