Launceston dancers have cleaned out the competition at the Queensland Dance Sport Competition.
Andrew Palmer from Palmer's Dance Studio said he was very proud of his students.
"It was awesome to attend because one of the biggest ones we've been able to attend since COVID, and since everything has started to opened up again," Mr Palmer said.
The dancers competed against around 200 other competitors from around Australia.
Dancers from the studio won multiple medals in multiple age and style categories.
Summer Gerke, 8, won six medals, winning three gold in the juvenile category for new vogue, Latin American and ballroom.
Emily Slyp, 11 won the silver medal for the junior Latin American category.
In the new vogue junior category, Jessica Lehner, 13 won gold.
Bella Gerke, 14 and Zach Slyp, 16 are a duo, they won all three categories for the under 21 division. Bella also won for junior solo.
Mr Palmer said it was the first time students have been able to attend an such a large event in a while.
"To come away with the achievements that they did was outstanding," he said.
"I'm very excited for their future because they all work so hard, and it's great to see that they travel interstate and then come home with gold, silver and bronze."
Bella and Zach said they put in a lot of hours of training.
"It's a lot of hard work and commitment, there is a lot of training and practice goes into it," Bella said.
"We are here most nights of the week rehearsing. It's a lot of teamwork. Since we're a partnership, we have to work together and there is a lot of communication."
Bella said dancing was always something she enjoyed.
"There's a lot of things you can achieve with it as well and go really far," she said.
"I am always learning new things."
Zach said he was drawn to dance to try something new to try, having seen his sister perform at competitions.
"I went and watched competitions and it looked interesting. So I thought I might as well just give it a go and see what happens," he said.
The 16-year-old said he wants to see how far he can take his dancing career.
"I do quite enjoy dancing," he said.
Having won so many awards, Bella and Zach agreed it was the dedication that set them a part.
"We've put in a lot of hard work," Bella said.
The students agreed it was a nice feeling coming from such a large competition with so many awards despite coming from a smaller state.
"It feels pretty amazing," Bella said.
"It feels like we've accomplished something. The time and dedication we put into this actually means something."
Mr Palmers said the next big competition will be the Hobart Dance Sport Festival on May 21.
Then the 10th Tasmanian Dance Sport competition will be in August.
"It's the biggest boutique ballroom event," he said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
