May 17 is a day where the LGBTQIA+ community comes together to celebrate their community and also hold remembrance.
The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, known as IDAHOBIT Day, marks the day in 1990 when the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems.
However, the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Tasmania did not occur for another seven years, on May 1, 1997.
From Pride Society TUSA, Craig Hislop, said IDAHOBIT was a day to acknowledge the trauma and pain associated with homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.
"It's an interesting day to have because as a society we don't really pay homage to the pain and trauma that's been cause," he said.
"It allows us to put it in the public sphere and to say that these things do occur. They are happening and they're still happening. And we need to move forward."
Kelli Charles said IDAHOBIT was a vital reminder.
"The day is important to celebrate LQBTQIA+ and a reminder to the rest of the world that there are still steps that need to be taken," she said.
Mr Hislop and Ms Charles agreed that Launceston has become a more accepting place, but there were still challenges.
"It's definitely covert discrimination," Mr Hislop said.
Online harassment is also an issue, Ms Charles pointed out.
"There is still quite a lot of slurs and horrible things that are said behind the keyboard," she said.
Working it Out, Tasmania's only dedicated LGBTIQ+ support, advocacy and education service, chief executive Lynn Jarvis said it's been a hard year for the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Particularly trans and gender diverse people with the religious discrimination bill and the Claire Chandler bill and now in the election, with attacks on trans and gender diverse community," she said.
"When we have other people standing with us that really means a lot. It means we don't have to do all the fighting ourselves and that we know that there's people who will come in and help rally the cause."
Working It Out's IDAHOBIT Breakfast will be streamed live via Facebook. Dr Jarvis said people can support in other ways. "
A little morning tea would be lovely or make a donation to their favourite LGBTIQ+ charity is always great," she said.
Dr Jarvis said there was almost no dedicated funding for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Dr Jarvis said there was almost no dedicated funding for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We want to see some some decent resources put into this to supporting this population group, that includes things like we want to see some some decent resources put into this to supporting this population group," she said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
