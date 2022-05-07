Two COVID deaths recorded as state figure reaches 58

Tasmania has recorded two COVID deaths overnight, resulting in the state's total now standing at 58 deaths since 2020.
The number of new cases was recorded at 903, down from 1107 the previous day.
There are currently 6197 active cases across the state.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced that a woman in her 80's passed away at the Royal Hobart Hospital and another woman in her 80's passed away in aged care in the State's south.
There are 48 people currently in hospital with 16 hospital patients being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms, 32 COVID-19 positive cases being treated for unrelated medical conditions and one person is in the intensive care unit.
The Department of Health have also advised safety measures in regards to the upcoming election polling.
Under current directions people attending polling places on school premises to vote are not required to wear a face mask. However, any close contacts to a positive COVID case may only attend a polling place if they have no symptoms, a negative RAT, and must wear a mask as per close contact rules.
People are encouraged to wear a mask when they cannot physically distance or if you are at risk of severe illness.
The requirement to wear a face mask for staff, high school students, and visitors remains in place during normal school operations.
With Tasmanians heading to the polls in the coming weeks at both Legislative Council elections and the upcoming Federal election, the Department of health is reminding people to remember to practise COVID safe behaviours.
Mr Rockliff also pushed the importance of being up to date with COVID vaccines and getting their flu shot.
"Those people most at risk from COVID-19 are now also eligible to receive a "winter dose" or second booster," he said.
"This includes those 65 years and over, residents of aged care and disability facilities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged 50 and over, and people who are severely immunocompromised. Those eligible can also get their flu shot at the same time, so I strongly recommend booking in for both doses with your GP or pharmacy at the earliest opportunity.
"In addition, we continue to have one of the leading vaccination rates for children aged 5 to 11, with almost 64 per cent having had at least one dose and 50 per cent with two doses."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
