Two people have died of COVID overnight, with 903 new cases recorded

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
May 7 2022 - 5:00am
Two COVID deaths recorded as state figure reaches 58

Tasmania has recorded two COVID deaths overnight, resulting in the state's total now standing at 58 deaths since 2020.

